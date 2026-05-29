Georgia Tech baseball signs Coach James Ramsey to 5-year extension

ATLANTA — After a historic season in his first year, Georgia Tech head baseball coach James Ramsey has earned a contract extension.

Georgia Tech and Ramsey agreed to a new five-year deal that will keep him at the helm of the program through 2031. Ramsey, who grew up in metro Atlanta, says he is grateful for the faith university leadership has shown him.

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“We are trying to be the type of program that makes Tech fans proud on and off the field, winning at a high level, together, with toughness and discipline, for many more years to come. Go Jackets!” he said in a statement.

The Yellow Jackets finished 48-9 in their first regular season under Ramsey. The 84.2% win percentage was the highest in program history, according to the school.

The team’s success this year led them to the ACC regular season title and the first ACC Tournament championship since 2014.

Georgia Tech Athletic Director Ryan Alpert praised what Ramsey and the Yellow Jackets have accomplished so far together.

“I feel that we have the best coach in all of college baseball in James Ramsey. He’s led his team to unprecedented success in his first season as head coach, on and off the field, and has proven to be the right person to build on the history of our storied baseball program,” Alpert said.

No. 2 Georgia Tech will begin the Road to Omaha by hosting the Atlanta regional this weekend.

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