Georgia State Patrol opens new post in Buckhead at the Governor’s Mansion

ATLANTA — Georgia State Patrol opened a new post in Buckhead on Wednesday.

The 1,750-square-foot facility and garage bay will be located on the grounds of the Governor’s Mansion and serve the Buckhead area and surrounding neighborhoods.

Gov. Brian Kemp held a special ceremony alongside First Lady Marty Kemp, House Speaker Jon Burns, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and other leaders.

“Keeping our communities safe is my top priority and today’s milestone would not have been possible without the leadership and support of our partners in the General Assembly,” the governor said. “Thanks to the General Assembly, Mayor Dickens, and the brave and dedicated work of state and local law enforcement, we are witnessing a historic reduction in violent crime in our capital city. With the opening of this new post, we’re furthering our collaborative approach to taking criminals off our streets and bringing them to justice.”

The General Assembly approved $1.3 million from the 2024 budget to build the new post, which was completed in March.

GSP says about 35 troopers will be able to use the post with 13 of them directly assigned to it.

Dickens emphasized the partnership between Georgia State Patrol and the city police.

“I believe I can speak for Chief Schierbaum when I say that the Atlanta Police Department and the City of Atlanta look forward to working hand-in-hand with our State Patrol colleagues. This new post represents our shared commitment to fostering trust in all our communities as we continue to Move Atlanta Forward,” the mayor said.

