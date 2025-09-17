Georgia State Patrol offering internships for college students

GEORGIA — The Georgia State Patrol is offering internships for college juniors and seniors studying criminal justice or related fields.

These internships provide students with real-world experience in law enforcement and last for one quarter or semester.

To be eligible, students must be in good academic standing and enrolled during the internship semester.

Additionally, students must be recommended by their school’s internship coordinator.

The program is open to students from Georgia Southern, Valdosta State, University of North Georgia, University of West Georgia, and Savannah State.

Interested students should email dstephens@gsp.net for more information or to apply.

