Georgia starts new round of voter roll maintenance targeting voters who moved

The effort uses data from the National Change of Address registry to ensure accurate voter rolls. — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office announced a new round of voter list maintenance efforts Tuesday. The effort uses data from the National Change of Address registry to ensure accurate voter rolls.

The latest updates are part of Georgia’s ongoing efforts to maintain clean and secure elections, Raffensperger said.

“Georgia leads the nation in election security and voter confidence because we take proactive steps to keep our voter rolls accurate,” Raffensperger said.

The recent mailing identified 117,602 voters who moved within their county, Their records are automatically updated according to Georgia law.

Additionally, 65,271 voters who moved out of state and 80,754 voters who moved out of county will have their records moved to inactive status if they do not respond to the mailed notice, as required by state and federal law, the secretary of state’s office said.

Voters receiving a National Change of Address mailing are encouraged to respond promptly to ensure their registration reflects their current address, and they can check and update their registration status online at My Voter Page.

Georgia’s list maintenance is designed to improve the accuracy of voter registration lists, reduce errors and reinforce public confidence in the state’s elections, the secretary of state said.

“List maintenance is about election security and voter confidence. We want every Georgian to have full faith in the system, knowing that our elections are free, fair - and fast,” Raffensperger said.

