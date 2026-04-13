Georgia program to help keep cooling costs down this summer now open

ATLANTA — A Georgia program aimed to help out low-income seniors and families with their energy bills is now accepting applications.

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The Georgia Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is a federally-funded program that helps low-income households with their home energy bills. The program is offered twice a year: once to help with cooling costs in the summer and again in the winter for heating costs.

Georgians age 65 and older and the medically homebound can apply now for the summer program. LIHEAP applications will open up to all other eligible Georgians on May 1.

To qualify for assistance, an applicant must:

be a U.S. Citizen or legally admitted immigrant

have total gross annual household income needs to be at or below 60% of the State’s Median Income.

to have full responsibility for paying the cost of energy bills

The funds are available on a first-come, first serve basis for each agency across Georgia.

You can click here to find an assistance office near you.

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