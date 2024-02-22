Georgia principal accused of using school credit card to make personal purchases, GBI says

TIFT COUNTY, Ga. — A former Georgia principal has been arrested after officials say he used school credit cards to make “unauthorized purchases.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said this week that agents arrested 50-year-old Chad Stone of Tifton and charged him with theft by taking and unauthorized use of a financial transaction card.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the investigation, on Feb. 6, Tifton police requested that the GBI investigate purchases made by Stone, who was the principal of Tift County High School at the time.

Authorities said Stone used school credit cards to make purchases that were not approved by the school district.

On Feb. 12, Stone resigned from his position and then turned himself in on Wednesday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities did not say how much money Stone spent.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Tift County School District officials for a statement but has not received one yet.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Tifton Police Department at 229-382-3132.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Family identifies construction worker hit, killed on I-75; trooper killed at crash site remembered

©2023 Cox Media Group