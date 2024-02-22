At least 2 dead following fiery crash involving several 18-wheelers at GA welcome center

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol says Interstate 95 is back open after a deadly crash and fire right at a state welcome center.
It happened Wednesday night along I-95 in Port Wentworth.
AAccording to Georgia State Patrol, a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed in the welcome center’s back parking lot when it hit a second vehicle. The crash “created an accordion effect” and four more vehicles were hit.
All six vehicles, including some tractor-trailers, burst into flames.
Two people were killed in the wreck. The victims have not been identified.
Witnesses told WSAV-TV that they felt a large shudder when the collision occurred.
Four other drivers were able to escape the crash without injury.
Troopers believe the driver of the first vehicle that was hit was asleep at the time of the crash. That person was killed. The driver of the first vehicle was also killed. It’s unclear if that person suffered from a medical emergency.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
