Georgia Power restores electricity to more than 200,000 customers

ATLANTA — Georgia Power says that as of Monday night, they have restored power to more than 214,000 customers across the state after the weekend ice storm.

But thousands more still remain in the dark. Rabun County in northeast Georgia is the hardest hit with nearly 4,000 Georgia Power customers still without power.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden was at Georgia Power’s North Shallowford facility during Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m. as crews came to pick up supplies and return damaged transformers from the storm.

Senior storekeeper Chris Pennyman and his team help make sure linemen, contractors and electricians have the materials they need to keep the lights on.

“It was pretty busy yesterday, because we had a lot of crews here when it was raining, but we got them out of here in good time,” Pennyman said.

Crews were returning unused and damaged materials from the storm.

“It’s not that much, but it’s still the bit that we need to send back to our main warehouse so they can either fix it, trash it or whatever,” Pennyman said.

And he says there’s plenty more still to go.

