Georgia Ports Authority reports 22% growth in May container transport

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia Ports Authority reported the volume of retailers and manufacturers using the Port of Savannah increased the container growth by 22%.

According to the GPA, 490,330 20-foot container units were handled in May, a nearly 90,000 container boost compared to the previous year.

Despite the increase in volume, GPA officials said there hasn’t been any congestion at the Port of Savannah.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Major retail customers tell Georgia Ports they have increased their orders to rebuild inventories and to meet rising consumer demand,” GPA President and CEO Griff Lynch said in a statement. “Additionally, we’ve seen an increase in trade among Tier 1 suppliers for the new Hyundai Meta Plant, which also added to our May container volumes.”

Lynch also said the GPA is benefitting from what he said was source shifting,w ith more manufacturers establishing production facilities in locations across Southeast Asia that favor delivery the Port of Savannah.

TRENDING STORIES:

GPA said so far in 2024, each month has shown an increase in container trade compared to 2023.

The performance in May was up 22% compared to the previous year, but also up 11% compared to April, according to port officials.

Lynch said June is expected to see more than 320,000 containers’ worth of import cargo coming to Savannah that are currently on their way.

Looking at Georgia more broadly, the GPA has handled 2.2 million containers in total cargo, a 12.7% increase compared to 2023 from January to May.

“The teamwork among our GPA employees and our supply chain partners delivers unmatched service for our customers,” said GPA Board Chairman Kent Fountain. “In order to press Georgia’s logistical advantage, the Board is investing significantly in new capacity across our docks, container yards, truck gates and rail connections.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Butts County sheriff warns residents of bear after seeing it in his driveway

©2024 Cox Media Group