Georgia Ports Authority approves more than $65 million for work on Port of Savannah Ocean Terminal

SAVANNAH, Ga. — On Tuesday, the Georgia Ports Authority approved millions of dollars for the Port of Savannah to build a new container yard.

The $65.6 million approved for building contracts are intended to pay for work at the port’s Ocean Terminal, “a 200-acre facility just downriver from GPA’s main container port.”

Officials said the funds will go to three approved project components, which include earth compacting to prepare for holding container stacks, removal of a former bridge pier and the preliminary utility installation behind the wharf structure.

Revenue bonds issued by the GPA in 2022 will be used to fund the projects, according to the governing body. Construction is expected to help increase container capacity over the next few years.

“We’re very pleased with the progress on improving Ocean Terminal’s container handling capability,” GPA President and CEO Griff Lynch said. “We’re on track to see greater container capacity by late 2027.”

The news comes as GPA expects a third month of growth in a row for March.

Harbor projects in Savannah and Brunswick also received close to $83 million, according to the GPA.

The money will come from federal funding sources and will be used for maintenance dredging and harbor improvements, thanks to a budget package passed by Congress on March 8, according to the GPA.

The U.S. Customs Inspection facility at the Port of Savannah was also approved, and construction has started, to more than double its size.

“At Georgia Ports, we never stop investing in the future,” GPA Board Chairman Kent Fountain said. “As new and existing port users grow their trade through our terminals, we’re ready to take on additional cargo, providing the world-class service that our customers have come to expect.”

Another project approved was the replacement of two docks at the East River Terminal at the Port of Brunswick.

