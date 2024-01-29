Georgia police searching for man who fired shots at another driver in road rage incident

DALTON, Ga. — A road rage incident led to a shooting on Sunday afternoon, Dalton police said.

The incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. off West Walnut Avenue, according to police.

Investigators determined that a driver of a White Audi and a driver of a gray Honda were involved in an “aggressive driving incident.”

The road rage escalated into the Audi driver firing shots, according to police.

The bullets hit the gray Honda. No one was injured in the shooting, according to police.

Police said the driver of the Audi sped away for the scene before officers arrived.

The suspect’s vehicle was found at the Holly Trace Apartments, but the suspect ran away after seeing officers.

Police identified 29-year-old Damien E’Shaud Johnson of Dalton as a suspect in this case. Police described him as being 5 feet, 11 inches and weighing 190 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white tank top t-shirt and an Atlanta Braves baseball cap. Anyone who has information on his location is asked to call 911.

