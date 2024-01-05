Georgia officers deliver Happy Meals to 4 children found alone living in ‘squalor,’ officials say

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Police officers delivered McDonald’s Happy Meals to four children after officials say they were discovered alone at a home in “squalor.”

Glynn County police officials said Officers Thomas Owens and Kenneth Miller discovered the children during a welfare check.

When Owens and Miller arrived, they found four children between 14 months and six years old. Officials said the children’s parents were not at the home at the time of the welfare check.

According to the officers, they saw dirt and insects on the floor of the home as well as multiple surfaces. The officers also noted that the children had no food in the house.

When the children were found, authorities said two were playing unsupervised in the street and the other two were locked in a bedroom. Officers added that of the two children locked in the bedroom, one wore a heavily soiled diaper, and the other was found asleep.

While medical officials came to evaluate the children’s health, Officer Shawn Roberts went to a nearby McDonald’s and picked up Happy Meals.

According to officials, when the children’s mother returned to the home, she was arrested and charged with cruelty to children. Her identity has not been released.

Officials confirmed the children are fine and are now in the custody of friends.

