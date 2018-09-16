Georgia middle school principal dies in tragic accident

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - Feelings of sadness and shock are heavy in a Georgia community after a beloved principal's death.
Gilmer County School leaders said middle school principal Larry Walker died during a tragic accident Saturday.
Counselors will meet with students and staff at 2 p.m. inside Gilmer Middle School's gym.
Walker was a native of Gilmer County, according to his biography on the school's website.
Here is the full statement from the school district:
"It is with the heaviest of hearts and many prayers that we make our community aware of the passing of beloved Gilmer Middle School Principal, Larry Walker, following a tragic accident late yesterday. We wake this morning deeply saddened and shocked. Our district is in the process of making arrangements for counselors and our local ministry to help our staff and students in this time of great sadness. The Gilmer Middle School Gym will be open today at 2:00 with counselors and members of our local ministry available."
