Georgia man tried running over kids in parking lot, police say

ALBANY, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing charges after police say he was trying to hit juveniles with his car.

Police in Albany say Aaron Graham, 45, was spotted chasing juveniles around a parking lot in his car just a few days before Christmas.

After several adults confronted him, he drove off.

None of the juveniles were injured.

Police say the whole incident was caught on video, but they have not released it.

Graham was arrested on Monday and faces four counts of aggravated assault. He is being held in the Dougherty County Jail without bond, according to jail records.

Investigators have not commented on what led up to the incident.

