Georgia man accused of shooting his neighbor’s service dog

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing charges after being accused of shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog.

Earlier this week, a woman reported her service dog missing to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and said she believed it was “maliciously killed.”

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Detectives have since arrested Joshua Brown, 39 of Resaca, on an aggravated cruelty to animals charge.

Investigators say Brown shot and killed the dog and hid the remains in the woods back in February.

They added that they haven’t been able to determine his motive.

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