As Georgia heats up, doctors warn of signs you shouldn’t ignore

ATLANTA — With higher temperatures headed to Georgia, health experts are reminding people that there is a difference between feeling hot and being in danger.

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“The weather is beautiful, but it’s borderline too much. Just got to pace yourself,” one metro Atlanta resident said.

And it’s about to get even hotter.

“It is hot. I would say drink your water, stay hydrated,” another resident said.

That’s exactly what Dr. Ashley Brouillet, a sports medicine pediatrician with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, recommends.

While teaching certified athletic trainers, Brouillet explained that heat-related illnesses can affect anyone, but young children are especially vulnerable.

“Just because you’ve tolerated the temperature before doesn’t mean you will again,” Brouillet said. “And the thing that actually contributes more to your risk of heat injury is actually going to be the humidity.”

She says common symptoms of heat-related illness include:

Rapid pulse

Throbbing headache

Dizziness

Nausea or vomiting

If those symptoms develop, Brouillet recommends cooling down quickly by going indoors, hydrating, and using ice packs near major blood vessels.

“If you’re really feeling overheated, I recommend putting ice packs next to the big blood vessels in the body,” she said. “So that’s going to be around the neck, in the armpits, and in the groin.”

Parents should also watch for signs of dehydration, including:

Less frequent urination

Dry mouth and lack of tears

Excessive sleepiness

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Brouillet says confusion is one symptom that should never be ignored.

“So heat stroke is going to be defined by that altered mental status and then a very elevated core body temperature,” she said. “That’s not something that you can check with just a thermometer at home.”

She urged families to seek immediate medical attention if they notice signs of heat stroke.

“If you see any signs of that, they really need to get treated, because that can lead to significant issues long-term,” Brouillet said.

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