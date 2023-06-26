Georgia gas prices dip in lead up to July 4 weekend

ATLANTA — Ahead of the July 4 weekend, Georgia gas prices are swinging down, according to new data from AAA.

The auto care company said crude oil market volatility is the cause to thank for lower prices, but that could still change.

As of Monday, gas costs across Georgia are about two cents lower than the week before, but still up from last month.

A spokeswoman for AAA said the build-up to travel for July 4 will impact prices.

“However, AAA anticipates nearly 1.4 million Georgians will take a road trip for the Independence Day weekend, pushing demand higher,” Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Typically, when demand increases, gas prices follow suit, therefore drivers could see prices increase in the next couple of weeks.”

Still, the prices are high enough to make drivers feel the pressure at the pump.

AAA said that to fill a 15-gallon tank of gas, it’ll cost almost $50 for regular unleaded, though it’s still close to $20 less than last year.

Georgia is also doing better for gas costs than the rest of the U.S. when it comes to price changes.

Regionally, here’s a breakdown of reported gas prices in Georgia from AAA’s daily gas tracker.

Atlanta: $3.28

The most expensive Georgia metro markets – are Savannah ($3.38), Brunswick ($3.31), and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.30).

– are Savannah ($3.38), Brunswick ($3.31), and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.30). The least expensive Georgia metro markets – are Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.19), Gainesville ($3.18), and Rome ($3.15).

“The national average for a regular gallon of gasoline has seen no movement since last Monday. It continues to hold steady at $3.57 compared to a week ago,” AAA said in a statement, while Georgia gas did dip lower, instead.

