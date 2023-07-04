Georgia fireworks laws: When and how late can you shoot off fireworks?

ATLANTA — Celebrations across metro Atlanta will be held on Tuesday for the Fourth of July, including these cities and counties.

But if you decide to purchase fireworks for your family’s own celebrations, you should familiarize yourself with the state laws.

When can you shoot fireworks?

Under a law passed in 2018, local governments in Georgia are allowed to choose how to regulate the use of fireworks.

For residents who live in cities that decide to regulate fireworks, Georgia laws allow fireworks statewide on the following days: New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, the Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, July 3, July 4 and Labor Day.

Legislators behind the law did not include Memorial Day. The law also allows the governor to suspend all fireworks use if there is a drought.

How late can you shoot fireworks?

On July 4, you have until midnight to finish shooting off fireworks. On New Year’s Eve, fireworks are allowed until 1 a.m.

Check with your county or city if they choose to regulate because their times may vary.

What kinds of fireworks can you shoot in Georgia?

Firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets, sky rockets, sparklers, smoke and punk, fountains, missiles, novelties, crackle and strobe, parachutes, wheels, spinners, sky flyers, display shells and mortars are legal under Georgia law.

You must be at least 18 years old to purchase fireworks.

