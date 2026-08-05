Georgia firefighters head West as massive wildfires stretch crews thin

As massive wildfires continue to burn across the western U.S., Georgia firefighters are on the front lines helping battle the flames.

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The Georgia Forestry Commission says 35 personnel are deployed to wildfires across the West, with two additional personnel serving in national support roles.

Washington has the largest number of Georgia crews, with firefighters assigned to multiple fires and initial attack teams that respond quickly to new wildfires before they can spread. Other Georgia personnel are working on fires in Oregon, Colorado, Montana and Idaho.

The deployments are part of a national mutual aid system that allows states to send firefighters and equipment wherever they’re needed most during active wildfire seasons.

The extra help comes as Washington battles one of its busiest fire seasons. State officials say about 5,000 firefighters are responding to 15 major wildfires, with roughly 250,000 acres burning.

“We’ve brought in firefighters and equipment from around the country, from Florida to Alaska, and even from the nation of Australia,” Washington Commissioner of Public Lands, Dave Upthegrove, said.

Even with crews arriving from across the country and overseas, officials say resources are being stretched thin as multiple Western states fight large wildfires at the same time.

“The fact that the state of Oregon and Utah and the Midwest and California and Canada are also on fire means the resources available to fight these fires are stretched thinner than ever,” Upthegrove said.

The Georgia Forestry Commission says some firefighters who deployed to Washington earlier this summer have already returned home, while additional crews recently headed west to continue supporting the wildfire response.

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