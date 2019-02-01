By: Ben Brasch for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

0 Georgia drivers: What to do if your car is damaged by tainted gas

ATLANTA - Multiple drivers have reported filling their tanks with bad gasoline in metro Atlanta in the last several yeras, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Some drivers have even been left to pay hundreds of dollars to repair their cars. But why is water in your gas tank so damaging?

Here's a breakdown:

Why is water in fuel bad?

It mixes like, well, oil and water. A vehicle needs the fuel to ignite, but water has the opposite effect.

What happens to a vehicle when this happens?

Ralph Jordan, manager for AAA’s six Georgia Car Care Centers, said water stays in your tank and blocks things from flowing properly inside a vehicle, creating pressure that can start bending parts inside a vehicle.

It can greatly accelerate the failure of spark plugs.

He said a mechanic will probably need to pull out the tank and flush it along with anywhere else the fuel traveled.

How much does it cost to repair a car with bad gas?

The range of $400 to $500 is a fair starting estimate, Jordan said. But that amount obviously increases if any components were damaged.

How does water get in a a gas station’s fuel?

There are a few general ways that this happens, Jordan said.

Condensation could form in the below-ground tanks at stations, there could be a problem with the tanker transporting the fuel or there could be a problem with the gasoline at the source before the tanker picks it up.

Lewis added that it could also be as simple as someone improperly screwing on the cap of the below-ground tanks before it rains.

