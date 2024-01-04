Georgia deputy hit, killed by Alabama police officer during chase with stolen car driver

LANETT, Ala. — A Georgia deputy has died after an Alabama police officer ran the deputy over during a chase, according to Alabama officials.

The chase and crash happened on Interstate 85 on Thursday morning. Lanett, Alabama police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News the chase started in Georgia involving a driver of the stolen car.

This is a developing story. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims is working to confirm new information throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News.

The chase entered Alabama, where it ended with an Lanett officer running over the deputy. Officials have not released the deputy’s name or which agency the deputy worked for.

“Our heartfelt condolences are sent to the family and department. Please keep all involved in your thoughts and prayers.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. Police confirmed the stolen car driver is in custody, but have not released the driver’s name or charges.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has taken over the investigation.

IN OTHER NEWS

Father pleads for driver who killed his 9-year-old son to come forward, reward amount grows to $10K





©2023 Cox Media Group