Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning reaches new high mark achievements

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning is celebrating a new achievement by reaching all ten benchmarks for the accrediting agency. Georgia’s Pre-K is both the largest and only “publicly funded” Pre-K in the nation to earn the high marks.

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Governor Brian Kemp says it’s an incredible achievement.

“We call the funding we put to Georgia Pre-K an investment because the benefit don’t just show up immediately, we we see it for literally generations after.”

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The Deputy Commissioner says another break through that happened this year was lowering the class size.

“Lowering to a class size of 20 means that we have one teacher to every ten kids so that they can individualize. So children can get the instruction they need in those classrooms,” Susan Adams, Deputy Commissioner GA Dept Early Care and Learning said.

Parent Rebecca Ellis says high quality child care allows her to fully focus at work.

“That’s all you can ask for as a parent... that someone loved him and loves him for who he is and is helping get him to the next step in his education journey.”

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