Georgia county sees recent rise in counterfeit $50 bills

CALHOUN, Ga. — Calhoun Police said they are working three separate cases where a counterfeit $50 bill was accepted.

Police said the suspect in this crime has committed this crime at least 46 times in multiple states for a total of $45,000.

It can be tough to tell at first glance, but police said none of these bills had any of the normal security features.

Police said some of the same bills had some of the same serial numbers.

Calhoun police listed the following as things to look for when assessing whether a bill is real or counterfeit:

Color-shifting ink on the right-hand corner of the bill

Look for a watermark.

Check for blurry borders, printing, or text.

Look for raised printing.

Check for a security thread with microprinting.

Look for an ultraviolet glow.

Check for red and blue threads.

Check the serial number.

Feel the paper. It should be slightly rough.

Due to the low accuracy rate, don’t depend heavily on the pen markers to verify money.

If you are in the area and you receive a bill that you think is fake, call the Calhoun Police Department at (706) 629-1234 and speak with an officer

