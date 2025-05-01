Georgia-based insurance company reports ‘encouraging,’ ‘solid’ earnings in first quarter

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Georgia-based Fortune 500 company and insurance provider Aflac announced a strong start to the year in its first quarter earnings report.

According to the Columbus company, located about two hours south of Atlanta, the first three months of the year had shown a “very solid adjusted earnings for the quarter.”

That trend delivered for Aflac in both their Japanese operations and in the United States, the company said.

However, in terms of net earnings, the company reported a significant drop, “primarily due to net investment losses.”

In 2024, the company reported a price of $3.25 per diluted share and a net earnings level of $1.9 billion.

This year, Aflac reported diluted shares were worth $0.05 and net earnings were at $29 million.

In terms of net investment losses, Aflac said the first quarter of 2025 was $963 million down, while during the same period in 2024, they had net investments gains of $951 million.

The company’s Japanese pre-tax adjusted earnings declined almost 11%, while in the United States, pre-tax adjusted earnings were up $43 million. In 2024, the company said they’d lost $3 million in the same quarter, showing a large shift in financials.

Aflac Chairman and CEO Dan Amos said in a statement that he was “pleased that Aflac delivered very solid adjusted earnings for the quarter,” adding that "We continue to generate strong capital and cash flows while maintaining our commitment to prudent liquidity and capital management. We have been pleased with our investments, which have continued to produce strong net investment income."

