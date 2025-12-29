Georgia arriving in New Orleans today, looks to avoid early exit in College Football Playoff

NEW ORLEANS — The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs will arrive in New Orleans on Monday ahead of the College Football Playoff quarterfinals against the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels on Thursday.

It’s back-to-back years in the Sugar Bowl for Georgia.

Last year, it was the place where the Dawgs season ended against Notre Dame. This time around, they face a team they already beat back in October.

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein will have LIVE coverage from New Orleans throughout the week, on Channel 2 Action News.

Georgia defeated Ole Miss, 43-35, behind a career-high five touchdowns from quarterback Gunner Stockton.

Stockton holds a special memory for the Sugar Bowl. It’s where he made his first career start after he took over the Georgia offense. The quarterback is focused on the task at hand this week.

“Confidence is the biggest part. That just comes with a bunch of games, going through a whole season. I’m a lot more confident now than I was last year. I’m excited to have the opportunity to play in the Sugar Bowl,” Stockton said.

On the other side, Georgia’s defense has been nothing short of dominant down the stretch. In their last three games, the Bulldogs have allowed a total of two touchdowns.

Compare that to their first meeting against Ole Miss: The Rebels scored five touchdowns on their first five possessions. Their next three possession were punt, punt and turnover on downs.

That may have been the turning point for Glenn Schumman’s defense this season. Linebacker CJ Allen said it was a moment of accountability.

“I think the secondary just plays extremely better, us as a defense as a whole, we just start some practice, us just coming in and practicing and making a decision on who we want to be here and what we want be. So man, just sticking to our DNA traits, sticking together and coming together,” Allen said.

The winner of Georgia versus Ole Miss will face the winner of Ohio State versus Miami in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal game on Jan. 8.

