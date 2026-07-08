Georgia animal control officer accused of incinerating ‘presumably alive’ puppies

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — More details are being released about what led to a Georgia animal control officer being fired and arrested.

Monroe County Animal Control Officer Carlos Santillan was fired and arrested on Monday on four charges of cruelty to animals.

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A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office confirmed to ABC sister station WGXA that Santillan was accused of incinerating puppies.

“I can confirm that it is true that the puppies were placed in the incinerator and they were presumably alive,” the spokesperson said in a statement to WGXA.

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Investigators say the incident happened at the Monroe County Animal Shelter on June 18.

His bond was set at $5,000 and, according to Monroe County jail records, he has since been released.

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