GDOT says northeast Georgia bridge is closed for safety risk, must be replaced

MOUNT AIRY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation declared a northeast Georgia bridge must be closed immediately after an inspection identified safety concerns.

GDOT recently inspected the 7th Street Bridge in Mount Airy.

After identifying safety issues, the bridge was closed effective immediately as of Tuesday.

Town officials said traffic will not be allowed to go over the bridge until repairs are made and the structure is deemed safe for public use.

Officials said the bridge is already scheduled for replacement in the near future, with the current project timeline estimated to be between one and two years.

Meanwhile, Mount Airy is working with GDOT, the railroad and other parties to see what repairs are needed for the bridge to safely reopen until the replacement project starts.

The town government said it will provide updates as they become available and thanked residents for their patience and cooperation during the closure.

You can learn more about the replacement project from GDOT here.

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