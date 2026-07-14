GCPS has over 1k new educators at annual two-day orientation

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) is holding its annual two-day New Teacher Orientation for nearly 1,100 educators.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This includes teachers speech-language pathologists, counselors, psychologists, occupational therapists and physical therapists.

The event will take place Tuesday and Wednesday and will include a keynote address from Superintendent Dr. Alexandra Estrella, as well as presentations from a panel of educators sharing insight from their first year.

New hires will also participate in grade-level and curriculum-specific professional learning sessions, as well as learning about instructional resources provided by the district.

GCPS said this districtwide orientation is to give educators the opportunity to “learn about the district’s signature culture of teaching and learning and the critical role all educators play in supporting students on their quest to success.”

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group