GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in NE Georgia

TOCCOA, Ga. - The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Toccoa on Tuesday afternoon.
A person was injured during the incident on West Spring Street and was taken to a hospital, the GBI said in a tweet. No officers were injured.
[INTERACTIVE MAP: Shootings involving Georgia law enforcement for 2019]
No other information on the officer-involved shooting was released. It is the 63rd such investigation the agency has opened this year and the fifth officer-involved shooting since last Monday.
On Sept. 16, a person of interest in two Henry County homicides was killed during a shootout with Jonesboro police.
The next day, a Douglasville police officer "accidentally" shot a man who was struggling with a Georgia State Patrol trooper outside a Cracker Barrel, the GBI said.
On Friday, a suspected gunman was shot and killed by Gainesville police outside the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
On Sunday, a suspected gang member was killed during a shootout with Floyd County police.
