GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in NE Georgia

    By: Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    TOCCOA, Ga. - The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Toccoa on Tuesday afternoon.

    A person was injured during the incident on West Spring Street and was taken to a hospital, the GBI said in a tweet. No officers were injured.

    No other information on the officer-involved shooting was released. It is the 63rd such investigation the agency has opened this year and the fifth officer-involved shooting since last Monday.

    On Sept. 16, a person of interest in two Henry County homicides was killed during a shootout with Jonesboro police. 

    The next day, a Douglasville police officer "accidentally" shot a man who was struggling with a Georgia State Patrol trooper outside a Cracker Barrel, the GBI said. 

    On Friday, a suspected gunman was shot and killed by Gainesville police outside the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. 

    On Sunday, a suspected gang member was killed during a shootout with Floyd County police.

