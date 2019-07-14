  • GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Augusta

    By: Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. - An Augusta man was shot by a Richmond County deputy early Sunday after allegedly refusing to drop a knife during an arrest, the GBI said. 

    Deputies were called to the area of 12th and Maxwell streets in Augusta about 5 a.m. after receiving a call about someone shooting a gun, authorities said.

    Deputy Ray Parker encountered 33-year-old Malik Williamson on Anderson Avenue, the GBI said. Williamson reportedly refused to comply with the deputy’s commands and pulled a knife with a brass knuckle handle from his waistband as he walked away, authorities said.

    Parker then fired his weapon, striking Williamson.

    Deputies performed CPR on the man until EMS personnel arrived and took him Augusta University Medical Center, where he is still being treated.

    The GBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting and will turn its findings over to the Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review. It is the 43rd officer-involved shooting the agency has been asked to investigate this year.

