GBI investigating deadly deputy-involved shooting in Spalding County

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - The GBI is investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Spalding County.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene for live updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Deputies arrived at a home on Bonnie Ridge Drive after getting a call about a man standing in the street acting strange.
They tried to talk to him and de-escalate the situation, sheriff’s officials said.
They said he took off running.
Deputies said he shot at them and they shot back, killing the man.
The sheriff said he believes the shooting was recorded.
