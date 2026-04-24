GBI investigating body found at Braselton home

BRASELTON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a body found at a Braselton home.

The GBI confirmed a death investigation at a home on East Lake Drive.

NewsChopper 2 and Channel 2’s Matt Johnson are heading to the home in the air and on the ground. All the latest details, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

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There is no word on what led up to the investigation.

Authorities have not commented on the identity of the person they found.

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