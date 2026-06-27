GBI investigates officer-involved shooting that killed 43-year-old man

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Saturday it is investigating an officer-involved shooting by Oconee County deputies that killed a 43-year-old man Thursday night.

Channel 2 Action News reported Thursday that Oconee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suicidal man at around 7:30 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Friar Road in Watkinsville.

The man was identified in a Saturday news release as Michael Randolph Frohock, age 43, of Watkinsville.

Deputies said they met a man armed with a knife. During their encounter with the man, deputies said the man raised a gun at them.

At least one deputy shot the man. He died despite life-saving efforts at the scene.

His body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will be conducted.

GBI said the agency is conducting an independent investigation.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Western Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Athens at (706) 552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

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