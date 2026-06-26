Man killed by Georgia deputies after pulling knife

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot and killed by deputies in Oconee County on Thursday evening after pointing a weapon at authorities.

Deputies were called to repos of a suicidal man off Friar Road just before 7:30 p.m.

They say before they arrived the man had harmed himself with a knife and said he was going to keep doing so.

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During the encounter, deputies say the man pointed a weapon at them.

That’s when at least one deputy shot him. They began live-saving efforts, but the man was later pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the incident.

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