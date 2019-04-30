GBI, deputies raid mansion, several businesses tied to federal investigation

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Bartow County deputies raided a home tied to a federal investigation Tuesday.
Channel 2's Chris Jose was outside the huge home in Bartow County, where authorities said someone was involved in a financial crime.
Photos show at least a dozen law enforcement vehicles at the scene.
#Breaking GBI, Homeland Security and Bartow County deputies are raiding a home tied to a federal investigation. Officials describe it as a financial crime. Agents are raiding a home and multiple businesses. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/R8GqugvvRw— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) April 30, 2019
Police told Jose agents were raiding a home and multiple businesses.
We're working to learn more about potential crimes tied to the raid, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Stepmother sentenced to death for murdering 10-year-old
- 2 clients of spa that offered 'vampire facials' diagnosed with HIV
- Expectant father accused of pointing gun at drivers on the way to meet wife in labor
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}