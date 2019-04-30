  • GBI, deputies raid mansion, several businesses tied to federal investigation

    By: Chris Jose

    BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Bartow County deputies raided a home tied to a federal investigation Tuesday. 

    Channel 2's Chris Jose was outside the huge home in Bartow County, where authorities said someone was involved in a financial crime. 

    Photos show at least a dozen law enforcement vehicles at the scene. 

    Police told Jose agents were raiding a home and multiple businesses. 

