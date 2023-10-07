GBI called to investigate deadly double shooting at woman’s apartment

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to assist in a north Georgia death investigation.

GBI officials told Channel 2 Action News on Thursday around 3:05 p.m., the Rossville Police Department received reports of a person shot at a home on Park City Road.

When officers arrived, they located 51-year-old Tammy Cropper and 48-year-old Christopher Bullock, both of Rossville and had been shot.

According to officers, both victims were found shot inside Cropper’s bedroom of her home.

Bullock was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

GBI officials confirmed that Cropper was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not said if anyone has been taken into custody in connection to this incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

