GBI bomb technicians destroy basketball-sized cannonball in north GA

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Bomb technicians with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation detonated an antique cannonball that was given as a gift to a man in the north Georgia mountains.

Habersham County deputies received a call from a man in the Fairview community outside Clarkesville just before 11:30 a.m. about a cannonball he was given recently that possibly contained black powder, and he was concerned it might be dangerous.

A K9 officer was among the first to respond and alerted to the presence of explosive material.

The home where the cannonball was located was evacuated, along with the house on each side of it.

An officer went door-to-door to nearby houses to meet with neighbors and explain what was happening.

Deputies worked closely with the Habersham County School System transportation director and transportation coordinator to ensure student safety for those living and riding buses in the area.

The GBI Special Operations Unit provided certified bomb technicians through the GBI Bomb Disposal Unit.

Though no one knows the exact age of the cannonball, the person who reported receiving it recently from a friend said he believed it could be from the Civil War era.

The basketball-sized cannonball was estimated to be about 100 lbs and contained black powder.

With the help of a local gravel contractor, who is also a property owner in the area, technicians were able to create a safe bunker to bury the cannonball for detonation.

Once the cannonball was buried and the property was cleared, a public address announcement was made to warn residents that there would be an explosion. The sheriff’s office also posted updates on its official Facebook page to keep the public informed.

GBI bomb technicians then detonated the cannonball.

