GBI asks for help solving case of Ga. man killed at party more than 2 years ago

TREUTLEN COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide investigation that happened more than two years ago in Treutlen County.

On Saturday morning Treulten County deputies responded to 1600 Cedar Grove Road in Soperton to shots fired call.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they observed a large crowd leaving a party.

Deputies found 31-year-old Harvey Harris, who had been shot and was unresponsive.

Another man, 24-year-old Cameron Harden of Soperton was also injured during the incident.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and took Harris to an area hospital.

Harris later died at the hospital.

The GBI is still trying to determine who committed this homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI at 478-374-6988 or the Treutlen County Sheriff’s Office at 912-529-3223.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

