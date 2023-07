ATLANTA — Multiple lanes on Interstate 285 northbound are shut down due to a fire.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that a semi-truck carrying 18 pallets of liquid latex caught on fire.

It happened on I-285 at Arthur Langford Parkway and it has three lanes shut down.

At this time, AFRD has not reported any injuries.

There are no further details at this time.

