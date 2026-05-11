Gas prices spike again increasing state average, AAA says

Increasing gas prices are continuing to put the pressure on drivers and their wallets.

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The average price of gas in the state is now $4.05 per gallon, leaving little relief at the pump. AAA says that price is just 44 cents below Georgia’s record high of $4.49, set in June 2022.

“Gas prices are staying high, and that’s making it harder for drivers to keep up,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “With ongoing global issues affecting oil supply, we’re not seeing much relief right now. Drivers should continue looking for ways to save, like shopping around for cheaper gas and cutting back on unnecessary trips.”

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We are now seeing gas 20 cents higher than last week, 32 cents higher than last month, $1.16 higher than this time last year. For those filling up a standard 15-gallon tank of regular gas, the cost is approximately $60.75.

The most expensive metro markets in Georgia are Athens ($4.15), Atlanta ($4.14), and Gainesville ($4.12).

The least expensive metro markets in Georgia are Augusta-Aiken ($3.85), Albany ($3.81), and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.78).

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