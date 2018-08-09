Gas leak blocking major Gwinnett County road, delays expected

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - If you're planning to travel on I-85, be aware of this traffic alert.
Pleasant Hill Road in Gwinnett County is closed in between Satellite Boulevard and Breckinridge Boulevard/Shackelford Road due to a gas leak.
Officials say the northbound and southbound exit ramps to Pleasant Hill from I-85 are also closed. They are urging drivers to seek alternate routes.
According to Triple Team Traffic, I-85 traffic cannot turn west on Pleasant Hill. I-85 NB needs to exit at Steve Reynolds and follow that to Pleasant Hill.
Drivers on I-85 SB should take Boggs to Satellite to Pleasant Hill.
