  • Gas leak blocking major Gwinnett County road, delays expected

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - If you're planning to travel on I-85, be aware of this traffic alert.

    Pleasant Hill Road in Gwinnett County is closed in between Satellite Boulevard and Breckinridge Boulevard/Shackelford Road due to a gas leak.

    Officials say the northbound and southbound exit ramps to Pleasant Hill from I-85 are also closed. They are urging drivers to seek alternate routes.

    According to Triple Team Traffic, I-85 traffic cannot turn west on Pleasant Hill. I-85 NB needs to exit at Steve Reynolds and follow that to Pleasant Hill.

    Drivers on I-85 SB should take Boggs to Satellite to Pleasant Hill. 

