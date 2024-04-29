Ga. youth pastor arrested on child sexual exploitation charges, GBI says

METTER, Ga. — A Georgia youth pastor was arrested after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said he sent inappropriate text messages to members of his youth group.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The GBI arrested and charged Benjamin Dalton Houser, 24, of Glennville with child sexual exploitation on Friday.

TRENDING STORIES:

On March 29, the Candler County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations that Houser sent texts to two minors under his supervision. According to the GBI, the messages were consistent with grooming operations.

Houser was arrested and booked into the Candler County jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The GBI did not say what church Houser worked for.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Candler County Sheriff’s Office at 912-685-2568 or the GBI regional investigative office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.





©2023 Cox Media Group