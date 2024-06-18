GA woman convicted of stabbing 17-year-old brother during argument in 2022

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A Cherokee County jury convicted a Woodstock woman of stabbing her younger brother in 2022.

A jury deliberated about four hours before convicting Taeja Janae Williams on Friday, June 14.

Williams was found guilty of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated battery, cruelty to children in the first degree, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Dec. 21, 2022, Woodstock police responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing.

Officers determined that following a verbal argument inside their home, Williams, then age 20, stabbed her brother, then age 17, in his left chest, left abdomen, and left shoulder.

Once at the hospital, hospital workers found that his blood pressure was dangerously low and that the knife had gone through his chest muscles and punctured his left lung.

The knife wound collapsed his left lung, sliced a blood vessel in the lung, and caused bruising and lacerations to the lung.

According to Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit District Attorney Susan K. Treadway, during the four-day trial in Superior Court, the jury heard testimony from six witnesses for the State, including the victim, his mother, three law enforcement officers, and the trauma surgeon, plus one for the defense, Williams herself.

The jury viewed 48 exhibits, including the knife and other physical evidence, plus photos taken during the investigation.

Sentencing will be set for a later date.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Sweeping assessment by GA officials will take a hard look at state's prison system

©2024 Cox Media Group