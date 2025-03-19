GA nonprofit attempts to set world record for longest basketball game

FAIRBURN, Ga. — A group of metro Atlanta men are playing basketball around the clock in an effort to break the Guinness World Record for longest basketball game as well as highlight the fight against human trafficking and show support for the survivors.

Men Opposing Sex Trafficking (MOST) is a nonprofit that offers men the opportunity to fight against human trafficking.

In September 2024, members of MOST played softball for 121 hours, breaking the Guinness World Record for longest marathon softball game.

Their attempt at setting the record for the longest basketball game began on Sunday at 9 a.m. at Landmark Christian School in Fairburn.

To qualify for the record, players are required to stay in the gym the entire time and must eat and sleep on the court.

Their only time away from the court is five-minute bathroom breaks every two hours.

There are no quarter breaks or timeouts - only a clock counting up to 121 hours.

The current record of 120 hours was set in Buffalo, New York in August 2021.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the game can be played with a maximum of 12 players on each team, with a minimum of five on the court at all times.

The teams are split into groups of six and play in two-hour shifts during the day, and alternate to five-hour shifts overnight to allow for sleeping.

Any player who gets six fouls in a two-hour window will be disqualified and cannot be replaced.

The game is scheduled to end at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 21.

You can watch a live stream of the effort on the MOST website.

