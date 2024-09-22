Group breaks world record for longest softball game in Bartow County to combat sex trafficking

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A group of men has shattered the record for the world’s longest softball game.

The players are part of a nonprofit organization called Men Opposing Sex Trafficking (MOST).

Their softball game started on Tuesday at Dellinger Park in Bartow County in Cartersville and wrapped up Sunday morning.

The previous record for the longest softball game in the Guinness Book of World Records was 115 hours.

The MOST teams exceeded that goal and the unofficial record of 120 hours by playing a game for 121 hours.

That’s more than 600 innings of softball.

Under Guinness’ rules, the game can be played with a maximum of 40 players with no fewer than 20 of those same players completing the challenge.

Players are required to sleep by the dugouts and have all of their meals on the field.

“Yeah, we’re tired. We take breaks and get a little nap here and there,” Bruce Deel, founder and CEO of MOST told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims. “You can see behind me there are some cots and some guys sleeping on them now. So we rotate in and out. So far, everybody’s holding up well.”

Deel started the organization to motivate men to fight sex trafficking and support its victims.

“There are studies that show that 99 percent of buyers are men, 95 percent of traffickers are men, so we launched Men Opposing Sex Trafficking to try to take away the demand side so that will lessen the supply side,” Deel said.

MOST employs two analysts who locate sex trafficking activity and a team of men with military and law enforcement backgrounds who work with agencies across the country.

The goal of the softball game is to raise awareness and money to combat human trafficking.

