Ga. mother charged with kidnapping after 2 daughters abducted from Burger King

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A mother is now charged with her daughters’ kidnappings after they were taken from a west Georgia Burger King and later found hours away in south Georgia.

An AMBER Alert was issued after the girls, ages 11 and 4, were taken from a north Columbus Burger King on Sunday afternoon.

Columbus police confirmed on Monday that the two girls had been found safe in south Georgia and named two suspects.

On Monday evening, police confirmed the arrest of the girls’ mother, 39-year-old Kaila Spires.

Spires was arrested in Tift County on two counts of kidnapping. She will be extradited back to Columbus.

Investigators have also named Mikaela Harrell as a suspect in the girls’ abductions. Her relationship to them is unclear.

