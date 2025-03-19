GA man sentenced to prison for stealing Social Security disability benefits for 20 years

NEWNAN, Ga. — A Villa Rica man has been sentenced to prison for stealing money that was intended as disability benefits from the Social Security Administration.

For about 20 years, Timmy S. Stephens claimed he was disabled so he could receive benefits all while he worked at a funeral home.

According to evidence presented in court, Stephens began receiving disability benefits because of a cardiac condition around August 2002.

He was regularly reminded by the SSA that if his condition improved or if he returned to work, he must report any change in his condition or work activity to the SSA.

Stephens began working at a funeral home in January 2003 and did not report his work activity to the SSA.

Instead, he arranged with the funeral home for his earnings to be reported to the IRS using a relative’s Social Security number.

When the SSA later learned of the arrangement, Stephens submitted a false work activity report claiming he had not worked since 2001.

Federal special agents interviewed Stephens about his work activity and during the interview, he lied to the agents and produced falsified time sheets to the funeral home owner, directing her to give the false records to law enforcement.

Stephens received more than $360,000 in disability benefits when he was able to work the entire time.

Stephens was sentenced to nine months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $5,500,000 fine and $126,560.50 in restitution.

Stephens pleaded guilty on October 17, 2024.

