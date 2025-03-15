GA man found guilty of hate crime against postal worker

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man who made threats and used racial slurs against a postal worker, then later hit the letter carrier’s vehicle with his tractor was found guilty of aggravated assault and other charges.

William Charles Franklin, 36, of Tennille, Georgia, was found guilty of obstruction of the mail, assault upon a federal officer, aggravated assault upon a federal officer, and retaliating against a witness following a two-day trial.

He was also found guilty of a hate crime enhancement for several of those charges, which brings an increased penalty.

He faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a $100,000 fine for the obstruction of the mail charge, and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the other charges.

According to court documents, evidence, and statements made in court, the US Postal Inspection Service received a complaint on June 11, 2024, and began investigating threats made against a letter carrier.

Under the advice of his supervisor, the letter carrier recorded the end of a conversation between him and Franklin, arguing about moving the letter carrier’s vehicle.

Franklin was recorded using racial slurs and stated that his free speech was protected.

The letter carrier said if he was off duty, Franklin’s statements and threats would lead to a fight.

Franklin told the man they could “square up” right then, but the letter carrier refused because he said he would lose his job.

The letter carrier told investigators that Franklin threatened to punch him in his face, run over him with his tractor, call someone to bring a rope so Franklin could “drag” him away, and used more racist slurs about him and the community where he lives.

On Dec. 3, 2024, the letter carrier’s vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash with a green tractor in Washington County.

When the letter carrier saw a tractor come towards his USPS vehicle, he pulled over to all the tractor to pass.

Instead, the tractor his the letter carrier’s vehicle, destroyed a stop sign, and then drove away.

Soon after that, deputies found a green tractor matching the description of the one in the hit-and-run crash in a nearby field with the engine still warm.

The tractor was registered to Franklin.

Two witnesses reported seeing a vehicle registered to Franklin’s wife speed to the area immediately following the incident.

Warrants were issued for Franklin’s arrest and the seizure of his and his wife’s cell phones.

After searching his phone, agents found that Franklin had saved a picture of the letter carrier following the incident on June 11.

They found other evidence that supported that Franklin’s crimes were motivated, at least in part, by the letter carrier’s race.

Franklin was arrested on Dec. 6.

Agents found two AR-15-style rifles in his truck and he was carrying a loaded pistol at the time of his arrest.

