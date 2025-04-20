GA man accused of enticing 13-year-old via Snapchat

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — A 23-year-old was arrested and accused of enticing a child, according to Georgia deputies.

The US Marshals arrested 23-year-old Jose Quinones on Wednesday. The arrest comes after an investigation conducted by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in December 2024.

According to the sheriff’s office, between November 2024 and December 2024 Quinones began contacting a 13-year-old via Snapchat.

Investigators said he sent sexually explicit videos and pictures and asked the teen for the same in return.

Once investigators gathered evidence, an arrest warrant was issued for Quinones.

“I hope this arrest sends a loud and clear message: the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has a ZERO-tolerance policy for exploitation of children. We will continue to work diligently to stop these predators. Johnson County is a great community and we will work relentlessly to ensure that it remains a safe place for our children,” Sheriff Greg Rowland.

Quinones is charged with one count of electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor and one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Inv. Troy Fallin, at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, at 478-864-4003.

