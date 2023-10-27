Ga. man accused of drugging restaurant patrons, undercover cop bonds out of jail

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of drugging patrons at a local restaurant has bonded out of jail.

According to court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News, 57-year-old John Yonkosky has been released from Wayne County Jail after posting bond on Wednesday.

Yonkosky was arrested on June 22 and charged with reckless conduct, distribution of a Schedule II controlled substance, sexual battery, and criminal attempt to commit rape.

A judge ruled that Yonkosky had to pay a fine of $50,000 in cash or $100,000 in property to be released.

In June, Wayne County Sheriff officials said the sheriff’s office and Jesup Police Department had received multiple complaints of individuals believing they were drugged after visiting local restaurants.

According to the investigation, individuals reported having very few drinks and suffered extreme intoxication, dizziness, disorientation and waking up the following day with no memory.

Deputies have not said how many victims there are in this investigation.

Authorities then conducted an undercover investigation that resulted in one undercover officer being hospitalized after consuming a drugged beverage.

Deputies confirmed that the undercover officer could return to work after being hospitalized.

Authorities have not specified Yonkosky’s connection to the restaurant or if this is where the incidents took place.

Since his arrest, the District Attorney has dropped the rape charge against him.

